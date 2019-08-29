Hyderabad: Minister assures residents of addressing issues

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: Labour Welfare Minister Ch Malla Reddy has assured the residents of The Neighbourhood gated community at Kompally that he would get addressed various issues faced by them.

Participating in the Haritha Haram programme organised by the residents here, the Minister appealed to them to take up Haritha Haram programme in a big way and make Telangana clean and green.

After the programme, the residents submitted a memorandum to the Minister about the issues being faced by the community. Later, the residents also felicitated Malla Reddy.

