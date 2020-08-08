Hyderabad: Minister holds meet for smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Saturday held a meeting with Ganesh Utsav Samithis and officials on the measures to be taken for smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The festivities will be commencing from August 22.

Home Minister Mohd Mahamood Ali, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, DGP, Mahender Reddy, MAUD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar and others participated in the meeting. Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, secretary, Bhagwanth Rao, Khairthabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi, president, Sudershan, other youth association representatives attended the meeting.

Srinivas Yadav said the State government respects the traditions and cultures of all religions and has been organising all the festivals on a grand note and promoting universal brotherhood. Given the coronavirus pandemic, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the Ganesh festivities are conducted smoothly and according priority should be to ensure there was no scope for spread of virus, he said.

Ganesh Utsav samithi representatives gave their suggestions and advises and assured to extend their cooperation to the government.

Thanking the Utsav samithi representatives, Srinivas Yadav said one more meeting will be convened in four days to take all decisions and finalise the measures to be taken for the conduct of festivities.

