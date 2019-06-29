Hyderabad: Minor boy convicted in rape case

By | Published: 3:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) at LB Nagar on Saturday convicted a minor boy in a rape case and sentenced him to take up community service for three months. The JJB also directed the parents of the minor to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. It was in December 2015 that the 12-year-old juvenile in conflict with law had lured a five-year-old girl, took her to a parking area and raped her.

Based on a complaint from the child’s family, the Saroornagar police booked a rape case under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up investigation. The minor was subsequently taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The police completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet before the board.

The JJB which conducted a trial found him guilty and pronounced its verdict sentencing him for community service. It also directed him to undergo counseling for a period of three months.

