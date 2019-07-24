Hyderabad: Minor drivers under scanner

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police have intensified their drive against minors driving without licenses on the city roads. Around 2,700 minors were caught by the Hyderabad Traffic Police since January this year.

According to official figures, the police have registered 2,732 cases till June end and filed 2,147 charge-sheets in the court. A fine of Rs. 21.4 lakh was imposed on the erring minors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad II) K Babu Rao said in some cases last year, the court had sent parents to jail for giving motorcycles/ scooties to children who do not have driving licenses. “Parents should be cautious when it comes to safety of their children,” he said.

The traffic police are regularly conducting special drives to check violations of traffic rules by minors who are driving down to education institutions on two-wheelers. Those caught are asked to appear along with their parents for counselling and the vehicle is seized. Next the parents and the child have to appear before the court. Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar said the traffic police were also holding awareness programmes in the educational institutions about road safety. Parents of the children too were invited for the traffic awareness programmes.

