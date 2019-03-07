Hyderabad: Minor fire at Secretariat

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke in the Secretariat here on Thursday morning. It is suspected to have been caused due a short circuit erupted from an air-conditioner on the first floor of the D-Block, police said.

The Saifabad police said the fire occurred around 11 am in the air-conditioner’s outdoor unit. Mild smoke and a minor fire emerged from the unit. The Secretariat staff noticed and doused it using a fire extinguisher.

The police said due to the timely response of the staff, no damage occurred. No case booked.