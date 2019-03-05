Hyderabad: Minor girl raped by auto drivers

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: An intellectually disabled minor girl was raped by two auto-rickshaw drivers at Jagathgirigutta here on Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday. According to police, the suspects had noticed the 14-year-old girl waiting outside a private hospital in Srinivasa Nagar, where her mother was apparently admitted and plotted to kidnap her.

On the pretext of buying her food, the duo lured her and then kidnapped and took the girl to a secluded place in the auto-rickshaw and sexually exploited her, the police said. She was later abandoned near the hospital. The police have taken them into custody but are yet to confirm the arrest.