Hyderabad: Minor girl sexually assaulted at M S Maqtha

By | Published: 12:39 pm

Hyderabad: A minor girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a daily wager at M S Maqtha near Raj Bhavan in the city.

The girl aged around 13 years stays along with her parents. The suspect was identified as a puncture shop owner and resides in the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday evening, the victim informed about the sexual assault to her parents who approached the police. Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was lured by the suspect and sexually assaulted for over a week at his house.

A case was registered and investigation taken up. The police are making efforts to man who is absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .