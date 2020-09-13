Hyderabad: Miscreants damage car of CPI State Secretary

Two persons came to Maqdoom Bhavan around 6.30 pm on a motorcycle who came carrying a stick damaged the windscreen of the car belonging to C Venkat Reddy

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Two bike borne miscreants damaged a vehicle belonging to C Venkat Reddy, State Secretary, Communist Party of India, parked at Maqdoom Bhavan on Sunday evening.

According to the eyewitnesses, two persons came to Maqdoom Bhavan around 6.30 pm on a motorcycle who came carrying a stick damaged the windscreen of the car belonging to Reddy. The duo then sped away from the place before the security personnel could catch them.

On information the Narayanguda police reached the spot and with the help of closed circuit cameras are trying to establish the identity of the offenders.

The Commissioner’s Task Force teams also reached the spot and started efforts to track down the two persons who resorted to vandalism.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .