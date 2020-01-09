Hyderabad: Missing 11-year-old traced with Facial Recognition System

By | Published: 12:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Facial Recognition System has proved to be helpful yet again with an eleven-year-old mentally unstable boy who was reported missing since May last year, being traced.

The boy Rohit was traced with the help of the Jawahar Nagar Operation Smile team at Carpe Diem Foundation in Rampally.

He went missing on May 28 last year and a case was booked at the Alwal police station in Cyberabad.

After eight months, Rohit was traced with the help of the Darpan App. The Smile Team visited the orphanage and searched in the orphans.

At that time, Rohit’s photo matched with the missing photo in the case.

Rohit was brought to the Alwal police station and handed over to his parents. His parents and citizens appreciated the police’s efforts in tracing the boy.

Inspector General of Police, (Women’s Safety) Swathi Lakra also posted a video of the reunion on her Twitter handle.

