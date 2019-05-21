Hyderabad: Missing girl yet to be traced

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl, who was reported missing from her house in Rallaguda village of Shamshabad last Saturday, is yet to be traced.

Pallavi, a class VI student was missing since Saturday evening and her family suspects a man named Narsimha of Rallaguda had allegedly kidnapped her. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police are investigating the case.

Special teams have been formed to trace the missing girl.

Shamshabad Zone DCP N Prakash Reddy said she would be traced at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Balala Hakkula Sangham appealed the police to rescue Pallavi immediately.

