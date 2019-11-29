Hyderabad: Missing links shroud Priyanka’s murder

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Missing links shroud the murder of veterinary assistant surgeon P Priyanka Reddy, whose charred body was found under a culvert at Chattanpally village on NH-44.

Priyanka was last seen at Tondupally toll gate on Wednesday night. Even as her body was found, her red Hero Maestro scooter, which she parked near the toll gate before proceeding to Gachibowli by cab to a clinic, was missing till 9.30 pm on Thursday. It was found about 11 km away from her body. Her mobile phone, using which she made a tense last call to her sister, is switched off since 9.44 pm on Wednesday and is untraceable.

Even more perplexing is how her body ended up 25 km away from the toll gate, where she was last seen alive. With her clothes found in a secluded spot behind where trucks are usually parked near the toll gate, it is believed that she could have been assaulted behind some trucks there, but it is not clear if she was murdered there or if the killers shifted her alive or dead in a car or lorry to the culvert 25 km from the toll gate. “If we trace the person who offered to help repair Priyanka’s bike after it got a flat tyre, we might be able to crack the case,” a police official associated with the probe said.

Footage collected from surveillance cameras installed at the Tondupally toll gate show her going on the two-wheeler, but did not throw any light on the missing links. “We are collecting more details from various sources to crack the mystery behind the case,” the official said, adding that the police were not only examining the CCTVs at the toll gate, but also other cameras en route from the toll gate to the culvert for possible clues. “We have some clues and are working on them. We hope to crack the case soon,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, adding that one or more persons could have been involved.

Autopsy report awaited to confirm rape

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police were investigating if Priyanka Reddy was raped and then murdered on Wednesday night. Police teams who searched the surroundings of the Tondupally toll gate and the place where Priyanka parked her scooter, recovered her clothes from there, about 25 km from where her charred body was found.

The assailants were suspected to have fled the city via the Kurnool Highway based on the clues collected after examination of the surveillance cameras in the surroundings. The police suspect she was dragged to a secluded spot near the toll plaza, where trucks are usually parked and that she could have been raped there. Her clothes and liquor bottles were recovered from the spot, behind a few trucks.

“As the body was completely charred and beyond recognition, it is hard to say if she was raped. We are investigating that aspect as well. A spot autopsy was done and samples were collected by forensic experts. An autopsy report will confirm if she was sexually violated and killed,” said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Priyanka sounded afraid in last call to sister

Hyderabad: “Priyanka sounded frightened on the phone,” her sister P Bhavya said as she wept inconsolably after identifying the body under the culvert at Kothur. “She called me at 9.22 pm and said she was at the toll plaza. She said she was afraid and parked her scooter at a spot near the Tondupally toll gate as someone said police were removing vehicles from the road,” Bhavya said.

Priyanka first told Bhavya that she was told that the bike had a flat tyre when she was leaving the toll gate. One person offered to get it repaired at a shop nearby and took the vehicle with him. But, he returned saying all shops were closed. “While talking, Priyanka said she was afraid and said there were some trucks and people standing nearby. These people also offered to help her,” Bhavya said.

She said she called Priyanka again at 9.44 pm, but her phone was switched off. “We went to search for Priyanka at the toll gate, but she was not there and her phone was switched off at 10.20 pm too,” Bhavya said.

Milkman mistakes burning body for bonfire

Hyderabad: It was a milk vendor who first spotted the body of Priyanka under a culvert at Chattanpally village on NH-44. She was later identified by her family with the help of a scarf and a locket of Lord Ganesha along with a buckle found near the spot.

Samala Sattyam, a milk vendor and farmer of Lingareddyguda, said he was on his way to his farm at 5 am on Thursday on his bike when he saw a fire under the bridge. Assuming that some persons lit a bonfire to keep themselves warm, he did not stop and rode to his farm. On the return, he saw the fire again and noticed a hand sticking out of the flames.

Satyam went closer and on realising that it was a body burning, he called up the elders of his village who in turn alerted the police. A police team rushed to the spot and found a scarf a few metres away from the body and a locket of Lord Ganesh along with a buckle. As a missing person’s complaint was filed at the Shamshabad police station, investigators brought the woman’s family to the spot.

Shadnagar Sub-Inspector S Krishna recorded the statement of the milk vendor. The FIR says unidentified persons killed the woman elsewhere and dumped the body under the bridge and set it on fire using petrol.

