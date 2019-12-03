Hyderabad: Missing student found dead in Gandipet lake

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Hyderabad: An engineering student who was reported missing since Saturday was found dead in Osman Sagar lake in Gandipet here on Tuesday afternoon. Police suspect he was depressed and committed suicide.

The youngster P.Naresh Kumar (24) from Narsingi left home saying he was going to the Chilkur Balaji temple, but did not return. Police sources said Naresh had parked his motorcycle at the parking area near the temple and committed suicide in the lake.

When Naresh did not return home, his anxious parents approached the police and lodged a missing complaint. A case was booked.

While the search was on, the local villagers found his body in the lake. The Moinabad police booked a case and the body was retrieved with the help of expert swimmers and sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Naresh had left a note at home saying he was depressed. The police are analyzing it.

