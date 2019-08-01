Hyderabad: Missing teen traced to Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy, a Class X student of a private school in Badangpet, who was reported missing from Meerpet on Wednesday, was traced to Kamareddy district on Thursday.

The boy had left home after his father P Sudhakar scolded him on Tuesday as he was irregular to school.

According to the police, Sudhakar had dropped his son at school around 8.30 am. However, he received a call from the school around 10 am saying his son’s classwork was incomplete. When he went to the school, he could not find him in the classroom.

“He searched in the school and surroundings, but in vain. Around 6 pm, he learnt from the mother of his son’s classmate that the boy had gone to their house around 9 am and left immediately after handing over a notebook,” police said.

Based on a complaint from Sudhakar on Wednesday night, the Meerpet police booked a missing case. Even as teams were trying to trace him, the boy called his father from a passenger’s mobile phone at Kamareddy Railway Station.

“He informed him he was scared and had left home. He is now at his relative’s place there. His parents said they would bring him back after two to three days,” police said.

