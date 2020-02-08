Hyderabad: MLA Sudheer Reddy appointed as chairman of MRFDC

Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to appoint the LB Nagar legislator D Sudheer Reddy as the chairman of the Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRFDC).
Orders to this effect were signed and released by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.
Sudheer Reddy will continue in the cabinet rank post for a period of three years, according to an official communication here.
