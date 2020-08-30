Hyderabad: MLR Motors presents electric bike to promising cricketer

Test cricketer G Hanuma Vihari presented the keys to this promising under-19 cricketer, Bhuvanagiri Punnaiah in the presence of V Chamundeswaranath, the director of MLR Motors

Hyderabad: In a noble gesture, V Chamuneswaranath, the director of MLR Motors, presented an electric two-wheeler to promising cricketer Bhuvanagiri Punnaiah at St John’s Cricket Academy in Secunderabad.

Test cricketer G Hanuma Vihari presented the keys to this promising under-19 cricketer in the presence of Chamundeswaranath, former Andhra captain, and John Manoj, vice president of Hyderabad Cricket Association and Indian fielding coach R Sridhar.

Incidentally, Punniah’s parents are labourers. The fast bowler played for Hyderabad under-19 team last season. “I thought since he had to travel a long distance, this two-wheeler would come in useful for him,’’ said Chamundeswaranath.

