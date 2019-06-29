Hyderabad: MLRIT holds graduation day on Saturday

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) on Saturday celebrated its graduation day for 2K19 batch on the college campus here.

Richard King Chatragadda, Regional Head, Academic Interface Programme, presented graduation certificates to nearly 1,000 students of 2019 batch BTech, MBA and MTech streams.

An atmosphere of pride and excitement prevailed on the campus as students in traditional academic regalia went on stage to collect their certificates in the presence of their family members, friends and faculty.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy, MLRIT director Dr K Srinivasa Rao, students, HoDs and faculty members were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter