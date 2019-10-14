Hyderabad: MLRIT, ITE&C join hands

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: MLR Institute of Technology and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department have entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for developing required ecosystem for the industry and to leverage emerging technologies for improving service delivery.

The MLR Institute of Technology and ITE&C Department felt the MoU would provide an opportunity for both to collaborate and work towards building a blockchain district in the State.

As per the agreement, which was recently signed, both the parties will collaborate on incubation, mentorship and workspace, government services R&D and facility accessibility.

The MLR Institute of Technology would provide access to human resource capital for development of blockchain solutions.

