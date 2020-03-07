Hyderabad: MLRIT students bag best design report

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Aeronautical engineering students team Vayuputra of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology was awarded overall 2nd prize with cash prize of Rs 50,000 during the 5th edition of Aero Design Challenge 2020 conducted by Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

They also won first place in Best Design Report with cash prize of Rs 10,000 under micro class category in the event which had around 140 teams participating from across the country. The MLRIT bagged total three prizes in various aspects.

MLR Institute of Technology had collaboration with SAE and also established student local chapter in the institute and providing opportunity for students to explore in the fields of aerospace and mechanical engineering, according to a press release.

