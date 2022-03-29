Hyderabad: MLRIT students clinch medals at different tournaments

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) students clinched several medals in the various tournaments held in Hyderabad.

The women’s basketball team bagged top honours in the Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIT) college tournament and also clinched silver in the NIFT tournament conducted in the city. Meanwhile, the men’s volleyball team settled at second spot in the VNRVJIT college tournament.

Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, secretary of MLRIT said, “We give high priority to sports along with academics by providing Rs 1.70 crore scholarships every year.” Marri Laxman Reddy, chairman of the college also congratulated the students for their achievements. Dr K Srinivas Rao, Principal, Anupriya, HOD, Emanuel and students participated in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .