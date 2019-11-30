Hyderabad MLRIT won Best Institute Award by Virtusa

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology received the Best Institute Award (national level) from Virtusa Technologies. Marri Raja Shekhar Reddy, secretary, MLRIT, received the award, given for best performance by students of the institute, at a special program conducted in Chennai.

Virtusa has established 24 centres of excellence across the country and MLRIT is one among them. Virtusa is training the students by establishing centres of excellence on latest trends in technology and the students are directly placed in Virtusa after completion of training.

Marri Raja Shekhar Reddy said, “This award increases our responsibility. MLRIT is already accredited by NBA TIER-1 status, accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ Grade and NIRF Ranked Institution. It is the youngest institute in Telangana to achieve NBA TIER-1 accreditation”.

Principal Dr.K.Srinivasa Rao appreciated the students and faculty for achieving the best institute award and Ravi Chandra, Head, Training and Placement, participated in the award function.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .