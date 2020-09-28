Hyderabad MMTS awaits Centre’s green signal to resume services

SCR keeping MMTS rakes ready for resumption of sub-urban services and maintaining them regularly

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has been chugging across the city for the past few weeks and TSRTC has recently moved out its fleet in Greater Hyderabad. Now, it is the turn of South Central Railway (SCR) to resume MMTS services in the city.

Anticipating clearance from the Centre, the SCR is keeping MMTS rakes ready for resumption of operations and maintaining them regularly. Except MMTS, all kinds of public transportation now are available for commuters in the city.

According to SCR, they are waiting for orders from Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Railway for resuming sub-urban train services. “We are ready to operate MMTS services at any moment as all the rakes are fit and well-maintained,” said a senior official.

Sub-urban trains have been suspended across the country on March 22 and it has been more than six months since MMTS moved a single rake. Earlier, railways had operated Shramik special trains and presently running special trains.

Officials said that MMTS rakes are being maintained at Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) car shed at Moula Ali. “As part of maintenance, battery is being checked regularly along with brakes, wheel alignment and functioning of engine and other motors,” said a senior official.

SCR operates 12 rakes on Secunderabad-Lingampally, Hyderabad-Lingampally and Secunderabad-Faluknuma sections. Last month, MMTS services have completed 17 years after it was introduced on August 9, 2003 as a step towards improving suburban transportation.

MMTS services handle a ridership of around 1.60 lakh passengers every day through 121 services. Crisscrossing over 40 km, it serves rail users in various parts of the city with 25 local stations apart from Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad.

The revenue generated through MMTS services is nearly Rs 9 lakh a day as railways offer this sub-urban transportation for benefit of commuters by charging minimum ticket fare of Rs 5 and maximum fare of Rs 10.

Three sections completed in MMTS Phase II

To expand suburban services, MMTS Phase-II project has been taken up for a distance of 90 km on various stretches including Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram, Moul Ali-Ghatkesar, Falaknuma-Umdanagar, Secunderabad-Bolaram and Sanathnagar-Moula Ali. The initial estimated cost for Phase II of the MMTS service was Rs 641 crore but was later revised to Rs 830 crore. Among all sections, Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram, Malkajgiri-Medchal-Bollaram and Moulali-Ghatkesar were completed while works are progressing on Sanathnagar-Moulali and Falaknuma-Umdanagar.

As part of phase II, SCR is constructing five local stations at Ferozeguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Neredmet and Moula Ali HB Colony on the Moula Ali–Sanathnagar routes. Once works on this phase are completed, the extended service will provide direct rail connectivity for residents of Malkajgiri and surrounding areas to reach Hitec City, Lingampalli, Patancheru, Falaknuma and other suburban areas.

