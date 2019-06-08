Hyderabad: MMTS to chug on Telapur-RC puram stretch from Sunday

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: The long wait is finally over. The Multi Model Transport System (MMTS) will chug on the Tellapur- Ramachandrapuram stretch from Sunday with the restoration of railway lines between the two stations.

The Railway Board has approved the extension of two pairs of MMTS train services from Lingampalli to Ramachandrapuram Railway station. This will commence one stage of MMTS phase II project operations.

On Sunday, the services will be extended without any fanfare, bringing in the much-need relief and extending the transport facility for many commuters from the newer colonies that have sprang over the last couple of decades on either side of the railway track.

There was demand for MMTS services between Tellapur and Ramachandrapuram from commuters for long. The project was sanctioned in 2013 with South Central Railway (SCR) and State government sharing the project cost.

Now, with the restoration of railway line on the nearly 6 km stretch between Tellapur and Ramachandrapuram, four MMTS services will be extended till Ramachandrapuram.

Accordingly, Train No.47220 Falaknuma-Lingampalli MMTS service is extended upto Ramachandrapuram. The train which will depart Falaknuma at 9.05 pm will arrive Secunderabad at 9.40 pm, Lingampalli at 10.50 pm, Tellapur at 10.59 pm, BHEL at 11.05 and reach Ramachandrapuram at 11.10 pm.

Train No.47126 Ramachandrapuram- Hyderabad MMTS service will depart Ramachandrapuram at 5.05 am (from Monday) to arrive BHEL at 5.10 am, Tellapur at 5.20 am, Lingampalli at 5.24 am and reach Hyderabad at 6.10 am.

Train No.47220 Falaknuma-Lingampalli MMTS service is extended upto Ramachandrapuram from Sunday. The train will depart Falaknuma at 9.45 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 10.15 pm, Lingampalli at 11.10 pm, Tellapur at 11.20 pm, BHEL at 11.25 pm and reach Ramachandrapuram at 11.30 pm.

Train No.47123 Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma MMTS service will depart Ramachandrapuram at 6.10 am (from Monday) and arrive BHEL at 6.14 am, Telapur at 6.20 am, Lingampalli at 6.29 am, Secunderabad at 7.20 am and reach Falaknuma at 7.55 am.

SCR officials said there will be no change of timings between Lingampalli-Falaknuma-Hyderabad-Lingampalli for above train services, according to a press release.