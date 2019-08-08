Hyderabad: MMTS to complete 16 glorious years

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Networking some of the busiest corridors of the capital and offering speedier and economical commuting, Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) is all set to complete 16 years of operations on Friday.

One of the first mass transport concepts after the RTC bus services in the city, MMTS had come as a relief for commuters, particularly those in the suburban parts of the city.

Touching upon the three major railway stations of Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Secunderabad, and branching out till Falaknuma from Secunderabad, this service was introduced on August 9, 2003 as a step towards improving suburban transportation. Apart from local commuting, with its access to the suburbs, the service also came as a boon for suburban passengers heading for or arriving from long distance destinations at these three stations.

As it completes 16 years, MMTS has also achieved two milestones — introduction of new 12-car MMTS trains and extension of the local services till Tellapur – Ramchandrapuram section as part of MMTS Phase II.

According to officials, MMTS services took off with a patronage of 13,234 passengers through 48 services at an investment of Rs 158 crore. The services initially operated through six-car trains and then, with nine-car trains and subsequently to 12-car trains to meet the demand.

The first section of MMTS came up along Secunderabad-Lingampally (23 km), Hyderabad – Lingampally (24 km) in 2003 and Secunderabad – Faluknuma (14.54 km) in 2004.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said MMTS was the cheapest and convenient mode of travel since inception. “The minimum fare in MMTS services is Rs 5 while the maximum fare is Rs 15. We continue to provide a comfortable and affordable journey to the suburban travellers,” he said.

During its 16-year-long journey, the MMTS services witnessed a jump in passenger occupancy in 2007-08 due to a boom in IT employment in Hitec City and this station became one of the busiest local stations in the city. Today, it handles a ridership of around 1.70 lakh passengers every day through 121 services. Criss-crossing over 40 km, it is serving rail users in various parts of the city through 23 local stations apart from Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad.

For the convenience of women passengers, SCR introduced Mathrubhoomi Ladies Special MMTS services in 2010. Later, it also made the mobile app ‘Hyderabad Live Train Enquiry System’ available for MMTS stations/ trains enquiries.

Five new stations in MMTS phase II

As part of MMTS phase II, SCR has taken up construction of five local stations at Ferozeguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Neredmet and Moula Ali HB Colony on the Moula Ali–Sanathnagar route.

To expand suburban services, MMTS Phase- II project has been proposed for a distance of 84 km on various stretches including Secunderabad-Moula Ali–Ghatkesar, Secunderabad–Bolarum-Medchal, Moula Ali– Sanathnagar and Tellapur–Ramchandrapuram.

According to officials, the Railways has so far invested around Rs 580 crore, whereas the State government has released an amount of Rs 130 crore. Once the Phase-II works are completed, the extended service will provide direct rail connectivity for residents of Malkajgiri and its surrounding areas to reach Hitec City, Lingampalli, Patancheru, Falaknuma and other suburban areas at an economical price, officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter