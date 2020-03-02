Hyderabad MMTS trains cancelled

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: Due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work for arrangements in connection with quadrupling of track between Moula-Ali ‘C’ Cabin – Ghatkesar stations as part of MMTS Phase-II works, several MMTS services running between Lingampally – Faluknama and Hyderabad – Lingampally have been cancelled from March 3 to 11, according to a press release issued by South Central Railway.

