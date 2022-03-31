Hyderabad: Mobbera Foundation hosting safe space for queer community

By Epsita Gunti

Hyderabad: The Mobbera Foundation, which seeks to promote gender inclusivity, is hosting Mehfil-e-Queer 2.0, an event exclusively for the queer community at Lamakaan this Sunday.

The event is organised in a Deccani Nizam theme, where artists will be honouring the royal culture. Queer artists like Patruni Chidananda Sastry and Smitin Bhosle will be performing at the event along with other upcoming talent. From dance performances to poetry sessions, it will honour and provide a platform to artists from the LGBTQIA community.

Encouraging queer entrepreneurs, they have been given a provision to set up stalls to sell their products at the venue.

“Because of the Covid pandemic, most of us could not come out of our homes and be ourselves. After a gap of two and a half years, we are organising this event to boost up our community and ensure everyone that we are there for each other,” says Anil, founder and vice-president, Mobbera Foundation. Entry for the event is free.

