Hyderabad: Mobile Rythu Bazaars a hit in lockdown

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: When the lockdown was announced, most households in the city were apprehensive over the availability of fresh vegetables and of prices shooting up. These, so far, have remained just apprehensions, with the State government’s Rythu Bazaars, going mobile and reaching the doorsteps of the public, offering fresh vegetables throughout the lockdown and brushing aside all fears.

There are 11 Rythu Bazaars across the city and farmers from neighbouring districts and villages get their produce here. Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the city, the Marketing Department is ensuring that there is no hindrance for arrival of vegetables stocks to the Agriculture Market at Bowenpally and into the Rythu Bazaars elsewhere.

The department has deployed 153 mobile Rythu Bazaars for taking fresh vegetables directly to colonies. This exercise is coming in handy in ensuring that people do not travel long distances and remain indoors during the lockdown.

Generally, about 28,000 quintals of vegetables are consumed in the twin cities daily. Nearly 4,500 quintals of this are sold through Rythu Bazaars and mobile Rythu Bazaars, says Marketing Department Additional Director P Ravi Kumar.

Since the lockdown, every day, the department is operating 153 mobile Rythu Bazaars at over 300 different locations across the city on a rotation basis. Till date, 7,150 vehicles were operated and over 1.5 lakh quintals of vegetables were sold by the mobile Rythu Bazaars at 14,642 locations, he informs.

All necessary precautions, especially physical distancing norms, are being followed at the Rythu Bazaars and in colonies where the mobile Rythu Bazaars are being operated.

All the contact details of Mobile Rythu Bazars are being shared with local GHMC officials, police and colony associations for effective coordination and to facilitate residents in purchasing vegetables comfortably.

“The concept of operating mobile Rythu Bazaars in colonies is a good idea. It is not only making people to stay indoors but is also offering fresh vegetables at affordable prices,” says P Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Yousufguda.

All support extended to farmers, says Addl. Director

Hyderabad: The marketing department is regularly monitoring the arrivals of vegetables, coordinating with police and other departments to ensure that there are no transportation issue for farmers.

Generally, potatoes are brought from Agra and Uttar Pradesh while onions arrive from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gadwal. A majority of vegetables are brought to the city from Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and other neighbouring places.

Farmers are also being offered passes and the prices are being checked daily to make sure there is no foul play, says Ravi Kumar.

Focusing on physical distancing, the department has relocated a couple of Rythu Bazaars, including the Saroornagar market to near the VM Home and the Vanasthalipuram market to the HMDA Park and double bedroom housing site in the locality.

GPS tracking system for mobile Rythu Bazaars

Hyderabad: For effective supply of vegetables to every nook and cranny of the city, the department installed GPS tracking systems for the mobile Rythu Bazaars plying in the city.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy had launched the GPS tracking system at a programme organised in ECIL on April 18. The idea behind installing the GPS tracking system is to ensure there is proper coordination among officials and to arrange vehicles in the colonies as per the demand.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .