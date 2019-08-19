Hyderabad: Moondancer, Born Creek shine in trials

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Moondancer and Born Creek impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Monday morning.

SAND

800m:

Jo Malone (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Vijay’s Empress (App) 1-2 (From 1400/600), eased up. Flamboyant Lady (BR Kumar) 1-3, 600/46, shaped well. Dazzling King (C Umesh) 1-1, 600/44, fit and well. Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (P Sai Kumar) & Guiding Force (N Rawal) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy.

1000m:

Super Angel (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, looks well.

1200m:

Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, retains form.

1600m:

Born Creek (R Ajinkya) 2-2, 1400/1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/42, impressed.

Noted on Sunday

SAND



600m:

Artistryy (App) & Born Greek (R Ajinkya) 47, pair handy. Rathasapthami (Deepak Singh) & Urvasi (Rohit Kumar) 47, former moved well.

800m:

Bar Et Law (RB) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (Suraj Narredu) & Tremendous Desire (N Rawal) 1-4, 600/47, former moved well.

1200m:

Ace Misile (R Ajinkya) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/43, note. Roll Call (RB) 1-29, 10001-13, 800/57, 600/43, a fine display.

