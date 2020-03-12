Hyderabad: More facilities at Kishanbagh Park soon

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: Almost two years after opening for visitors and providing a much needed lung space in these parts of the old city, Kishanbagh Park is set to be equipped with some more features and amenities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now coming up with new facilities aimed at increasing the comfort of those visiting the park.

The coming couple of months will see most of these aspects, including a new walking track along with an open air gym, being incorporated by the civic body. The concept of open air gyms has already become popular in parks at different parts of the city and the idea is to replicate the same here and provide the local residents with the facilities needed to exercise.

These will be in addition to more aspects that the visitors would be getting, including a seating gallery and internal and external pathways. The landscaping is to be improved and a major attraction here would be a cafeteria.

The park at Kishanbagh, which is spread over 4.50 acres, was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.6.20 crore and was inaugurated in June 2018 by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. “Proposals for setting up a new open air gym and a modern walking track were sent, and in the next few months, we will be creating and opening the facilities,” said Chadraiah, Deputy Director, GHMC Urban Bio-diversity wing.

Every day, the facility is availed by hundreds from Kishanbagh and surrounding residential clusters and the number of visitors swell considerably during holidays and vacations. Mohd Saleem, GHMC corporator, Kishanbagh said they have requested the GHMC to install CCTV cameras at the park, and a proposal was sent to the higher ups from the local officials.

Mir Alam Park

Meanwhile, the Mir Alam Park inaugurated last year has been receiving good response from the public. The place comprises a science park, fountains, play arena and landscape garden and is spread over six acres. It is the second biggest park in the old city and officials said that they were focusing on beautifying the place.

50 new parks in south zone

The GHMC is planning to develop around 50 parks in the south zone, covering different areas of the old city. A survey is being conducted by the officials from the civic body’s bio-diversity wing along with associated departments.

“Our teams are carrying out a detailed survey to identify the parks which are to be developed and the facilities to be provided. Once done, a list will be compiled and the works will be taken up,” said Chandraiah.

