Hyderabad: More foot over bridges to dot cityscape

Hyderabad: In a major relief for pedestrians, several busy locations in the city will be dotted with foot over bridges (FoBs), thanks to the pedestrian-friendly initiatives of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The civic body has finalised tenders to construct as many as 54 FoBs along key areas which register high pedestrian movement. The works pertaining to the new FOBs are scheduled to begin any time soon.

Speaking to press persons here on Wednesday, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said top priority was being accorded to pedestrians and various works were being initiated for their convenience. “Pedestrians can look forward to hassle-free movement while crossing roads as we are coming up with enough FOBs covering different parts of the city,” he said.

In addition, GHMC was also working on laying 10 km long footpaths in every zone of the city. These footpaths would come up in all six zones of the GHMC, where pedestrian movement was found to be high, the Commissioner said.

Private agencies to maintain city roads

Under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme, maintenance of roads covering about 709 km and other thoroughfares were handed over to private agencies who would look after the roads for the next five years.

According to the Commissioner, the agencies would be responsible for maintenance of road conditions, potholes, refilling, re-carpeting, medians, sanitation, road cuttings and to make the stretches smooth and comfortable. The agencies, in addition, would also maintain the main carriageway and take care of greenery on median pavements and other related works.

Slip roads planned

To ease the traffic load on main stretches, the GHMC has proposed slip roads in the city. The officials said they prepared a list of 50 slip roads and were making efforts to take up works for such roads. Slip road is a traffic lane provided at an intersection to allow vehicles to turn at the intersection without actually having to wade through the traffic.

Plan to synchronise traffic signals along JBS-MGBS Metro route

Hyderabad: A proposal to synchronise traffic signals all along the Hyderabad Metro Rail route from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) is being worked out.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday held a review meeting on maintenance of traffic signals. He observed that by levying hefty penalties on those violating traffic rules, road accidents could be prevented and also the damage caused to the civic body properties and traffic signals, could be checked. For imposing hefty penalties on traffic violators, proposals to amend provisions of the GHMC Act would be sent to the government, he said.

“Recent accidents have caused property damages to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore,” he said. Also, it was being contemplated to impose heavy fines on those consuming liquor in public places, parks and on roads apart from seizing their vehicles. Lokesh Kumar stressed the need to take strict action against those violating traffic norms and have zero tolerance towards these practises.

Apart from 221 traffic signals in GHMC jurisdiction, there were plans to set up additional 155 traffic junctions and 98 Pelican signals in the three Police Commissionerates. Of the present 221 traffic signals, 58 were not functional and the agency had been given a month to attend to them, he said.

SC, ST panel chief meets Mayor

Hyderabad: SC and ST Commission Chairman Errolla Srinivas on Wednesday said an ex-gratia of Rs 40 crore had been given in 5,000 atrocity cases which had been pending.

During a meeting with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar and others, Srinivas said he was making efforts to ensure that SCs, STs were getting their rights as per the Constitution.

He said for implementation of Rule of Reservation, the Commission had conducted review meetings with 20 departments. Srinivas requested officials to take special interest for the welfare of sanitation workers in GHMC.

