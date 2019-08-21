Hyderabad: More traffic signals, U-turns at ECIL soon

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: To improve management of traffic at ECIL crossroads and areas beyond, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Wednesday said measures had been taken up to install more traffic signals, providing U-turns and free lefts at strategic locations and improvement of footpaths at Lalapet, Neredmet, Sainikpuri and Nagaram areas.

During a review meeting on the management of traffic at ECIL crossroads with the authorities drawn from Traffic, RTC and GHMC wings, Rammohan said Kushaiguda was among the rapidly developing areas in the city and, accordingly, measures were being taken up for extension of roads and improving transport facilities.

“As part of our attempts to improve transport facilities, we will also visit the local areas with senior staff of GHMC engineering wing, traffic authorities, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, HMDA and RTC,” he said.

Improving traffic conditions at ECIL crossroads, clearing encroachments, establishing modern bus bays and opening five Annapurna Centres at Kushaiguda and Cherlapalli would be given top priority, he added.

Rammohan also proposed traffic police to divert garbage vehicles going to Jawahar Nagar dumping yard to NFC, Cable Chowrastha rather than Moulali Housing Board.