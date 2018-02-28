Hyderabad: Mother beats up child for wetting bed

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: A minor girl was beaten up by her mother allegedly for wetting the bed at their residence on Monday night.

Seeking action against the mother, Manju Bhargavi, reportedly an employee in a reputed IT firm, members of Balala Hakkula Sangham lodged a complaint with the Child Protection Unit and demanded that Bhargavi be given counselling for indiscriminately beating the girl with a belt. A video recorded by the girl’s father, Rama Rao, was recovered and handed over to the Child Protection Unit.

BHS president Achyutha Rao said the video clearly shows that the girl was being physically tortured for a reason which is most common among children.

“Children with bedwetting issues should be taken to the doctors. But the mother here was harsh and physically assaulted the girl,” he said, adding that action should also be taken against Rao for not protecting the girl.