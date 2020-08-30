Hyderabad: Mother Mary festival to go online this year

Devotees appealed to stay home and watch special prayers live telecast on Liturgy TV, Sangamam Plus and Catholic Hub

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many to go online, whether it is for meetings with colleagues at work, or webinars or even consultations with the doctor.

Now, with the pandemic continuing to hold the world in a tight grip, churches in the city have started to use YouTube channels, Facebook Live and other devotional channels to stream Sunday mass online and to telecast the same live.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Health is among the churches here that is streaming mass and prayers online. The shrine attracts lakhs of devotees for special prayers to mark the annual feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary which begins every year on August 29. This year, with Covid-19 not allowing such huge gatherings, the parish has decided to stream the mass online and also to telecast the same live on Liturgy TV, Sangamam Plus and Catholic Hub.

Arogya Swamy, parish priest, has appealed to devotees to stay home and watch the mass of Novena and on feast day. “For the first time in the history of the shrine, the mass will be shown online. Even on the feast day, the mass on September 8 on the occasion of birthday of Mother Mary, will be streamed online,” he said.

Father Michael, a priest with the Hyderabad Archdiocese, said that the annual feast of Mother Mary attracts a large number of devotees from across the city and chances of maintaining physical distance would be difficult. “Streaming of the mass online is for the benefit of devotees, sisters and priests until the situation returns to normal,” he said.

