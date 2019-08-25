Hyderabad: Motorist dies trying to save buffalo

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: A motorist died after ramming his motorcycle into a road divider while trying to avoid hitting a buffalo at SR Nagar on Saturday.

According to the police, Madhav Reddy (24) of Jaya Prakash Nagar in SR Nagar was going on his motorcycle when a buffalo suddenly came on the road.

“In his bid to avoid hitting the animal, Reddy lost control over his motorcycle and rammed into the road divider,” said the SR Nagar police. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The SR Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.

