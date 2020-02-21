Hyderabad: Moula Ali shrine ramp works to begin soon

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The second phase of the construction works of the ramp at Hazrat Moula Ali shrine are likely to start next month.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is taking up the work for the second phase after completing the work on the first phase. “Recently, the GHMC authorities told us that the works will begin after February 24 and the corporation is providing a budget of Rs 5 crore for the second and final phase of the ramp,” said Hamed Hussain Jaffery, president Telangana Shia Youth Association.

Though the foundation stone for the construction of the ramp was laid in 2014, due to a host of reasons, the works started a year and half later. The first phase covering 230 steps was completed in 2017. There are around 550 steps which led to the shrine.

Pilgrims visiting the shrine can drive till the end of the ramp constructed during the first phase where there is an arrangement for parking of the vehicles.

Meanwhile the Telangana State Wakf Board sanctioned Rs10 lakh for repair works at the shrine and the works will be completed by March-end.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.