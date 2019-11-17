Hyderabad: MRPS dharna plan foiled

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The city police foiled the ‘dharna’ planned by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) in support of TSRTC strike at Indira Park on Sunday.

Some activists of the MRPS including its founder president Manda Krishna Madiga were taken into custody and prevented from reaching Indira Park as permission for the ‘dharna’ was denied.

In the morning, the Nacharam police went to Krishna Lodge at Habsiguda on coming to know about the presence of Manda Krishna Madiga and shifted him to the police station. He was later released in the evening. Other activists were taken into custody at Musheerabad, Ashoknagar and Himayatnagar when they tried to head towards the Indira Park.

The police had fortified the surroundings of Dharna Chowk and the roads leading to the venue were barricaded with concertina wires and six-feet-high barricades.

Teams of Commissioner’s Task Force headed by A Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force) kept a vigil at the NTR stadium junction while the local police were deployed at the barricades on roads leading to Indira Park. The Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed at Basheerbagh to prevent flash demonstrations.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, along with Additional Commissioner, D S Chauhan, and in-charge DCP (central), B Sumathi, visited Indira Park area in the afternoon.

Guests in distress

The MRPS plans of a ‘dharna’ and restrictions imposed by the city police left many guests heading for a marriage at a function hall near Indira Park, in distress.

Given the restrictions imposed in the vicinities, several guests who came for a marraige at Pingali Venkatarama Reddy Convention Centre had to park their vehicles at a distance and walk from Lower Tank Bund and Ashok Nagar side.“Me with my wife and children had to walk almost a km to reach here,” fumed a guest who refused to be identified.

