Hyderabad: Multi generation park to come up at Mayuri Nagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s first multi generation park, which helps visitors to test memory power, is coming up in Mayuri Nagar, Chandanagar. Spread over 3.5 acres, the park includes memory garden for all age groups. Visitors can test and enhance their memory in the park’s memory section.

There will be different aromatic plants and labels will be mentioned at each flower pot and visitors have to smell the aroma and list the names in order. Likewise, different shapes and articles will be placed in the section and visitors will have to identify them and list them on a paper after being blindfolded, officials explained.

The memory park will also include gazebo, yoga area, three play areas for different age groups, separate track for disabled, laughing mirror area, picnic area, library, amphitheatre, silly maze, lawn bowling, outdoor fitness etc., with seating areas. Specific areas are earmarked for different age groups child to senior citizen. Some areas designed uniformly for all age groups.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected Multi Generation Theme Park and Gurnadham Cheruvu developmental works on Tuesday. “GHMC is developing 320 parks, 50 Theme parks along with beautification of 120 junctions under junctions improvement programme. Nine theme parks are coming-up in Serilingampally Zone. The GHMC is taking steps to protect and preserve 185 lakes in the City in phased manner,” Mayor said.

The Mayor instructed the officials to remove hyacinth and develop a walking track in Gurnadham Cheruvu, said a press release.

