Hyderabad: Multi-pronged plan keeps gold smugglers at bay

Hyderabad: A multi-pronged approach to contain smuggling of gold along the India-Myanmar border enabled central law enforcement agencies to seize 451.676 kg of gold worth Rs 142.83 crore in 2018-19.

Earlier, gold smugglers used to smuggle in more from Dubai with the help of carriers. However, with surveillance on those regularly travelling from Dubai to India being stepped up, smugglers have turned to other shores, predominantly Myanmar.

Sources said most of the gold was smuggled from the Zokhatwar stretch in Mizoram, reaching major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad where the demand is high. However, a multi-tiered deployment of security forces, coupled with sharing of intelligence and intensive patrolling along the border, is enabling government agencies to seize the gold from smugglers.

Joint operations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs department apart from maintaining liaison with the police and using latest equipment and surveillance devices are yielding results, officials say.

DRI officials busted two gangs that were smuggling gold to India from Myanmar in September 2018 and January 2019 via Visakhapatnam. According to them, a passenger travelling from Guwahati to Chennai by train was intercepted on September 23 last year at Visakhapatnam railway station.

On examination, the passenger was found to be carrying gold in the form of sheets concealed inside two bags and a gold bar concealed in a guitar. The weight of the sized gold that was smuggled from Yangon (Myanmar) near Khawmawi-Zokhawthar border was 1,992 grams valued at Rs 64 lakh.

In another case, the DRI intercepted two passengers travelling in Guwahati-Secunderabad Express on January 4 this year at Visakhapatnam railway station and found gold concealed inside pockets of the cotton vests worn by them. These pockets were specially made for concealing the gold.

The cost of the confiscated gold weighing 3314 gram was Rs 1.08 crore and it was to be handed over to another person at the Secunderabad railway station. Two passengers and a mastermind involved in smuggling were arrested.

In the two cases, officials found that someone entrusted the passengers to smuggle gold from Myanmar to India and hand over the same to their contacts after reaching their destined station.

