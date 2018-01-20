Hyderabad: Murder convict hangs self in mental hospital

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: A murder convict was found hanging in the bathroom of Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda here in SR Nagar on Friday afternoon.

According to the SR Nagar police, the victim, C Satyam, 38, a native of Mahboobnagar, was convicted in a murder case and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, because he was mentally ill, he was shifted to the hospital on January 9, kept in the criminal ward and was under treatment.

At around 1 pm, he had lunch with other patients. “While other inmates were resting, he informed them he was going to the bathroom and left. He used a bed sheet and hanged himself from the exhaust fan,” the police said.

The other patients found the body and alerted the Resident Medical Officer who in turn alerted the prison authorities and the SR Nagar police. A case was booked.