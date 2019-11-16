Hyderabad: Murder mystery of homemaker solved

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Saturday solved the mystery behind the murder of a homemaker at Rambagh early this month with the arrest of her friend.

Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP, Rajendranagar said the suspect Srikanth, a native of Bidar had killed the woman Jyothi Kiran (35) by banging her head against a wall on November 5 at her house.

Kiran, was staying along with her two daughters at a house in Rambagh in Rajendranagar. Her husband lived separately at his native place in Bidar after some differences cropped up between the couple.

“Srikanth was a friend of Kiran and began visiting her house frequently and stayed for two-three days with her. However, Kiran called up his wife and father, and complained, saying he was neither marrying her nor divorcing his wife,” said the ACP.

Srikanth got angry over this and picked up a quarrel with her. He also questioned her coming home late on two nights, leading to an argument. In the heat of the moment, he hit her head against the wall resulting in her death,” Chakravarthy said.

After killing her, Srikanth locked the door from outside and left the place. On November 7, when foul smell started emanating from the house, locals informed the police, who opened the door and found the body.

A case was registered by the police, who later tracked down Srikanth, who had fled to Bidar. A police team caught him and brought him to the city, after which he was produced before the court and remanded.

