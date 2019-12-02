Hyderabad: Murdered Tahsildar’s attender too succumbs to burns

By | Published: 11:13 am

Hyderabad: Chandraiah, an attender of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar office, who sustained burns when trying to rescue Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy when she was set ablaze on November 3, died while undergoing treatment early on Monday.

Chandriah was under treatment at the Apollo DRDO hospital for around a month.

A farmer K. Suresh had gone to the MRO’s office, and set ablaze the woman Tahsildar after pouring petrol on her. She died on the spot.

The suspect Suresh and Reddy’s driver Gurunatham died a few days after the incident. Attender Chandraiah who sustained critical burns in the incident was battling for life. He died around 3.30 a.m. on Monday.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for conducting post mortem. The family members of Chandraiah along with revenue employees are staging a dharna demanding assurance from government on the compensation.

