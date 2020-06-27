Hyderabad: Musi river to be under watch to curb dumping trash, debris

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) to install surveillance cameras and set up a command control room, besides fencing along the river bank in the city, to curb dumping of trash and debris and prevent encroachments.

The Minister convened a meeting with MRDCL officials to discuss measures for Musi Riverfront beautification and development works here on Saturday.

Rao instructed the officials to take up work on clearing all the trash and weed and wild growth along the riverfront, and added the exercise will also aid in curbing mosquito menace to a certain extent.

The Minister also wanted the MRDCL to install surveillance cameras and fencing along the river bank and set up a command control room to curb dumping of trash and debris and also prevent encroachment of the river bed.

He informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already come up with his vision and plans for Musi beautification and development, and measures should be taken up in tune with his vision.

Apart from development, focus should be on beautification. To this effect, Revenue department and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) should work in coordination and execute the works.

HMWSSB plans to set up water treatment plants and they should be in consonance with Musi development works, he directed.

The Minister announced that another meeting would be convened shortly to discuss the plans and measures proposed by MRDCL.

