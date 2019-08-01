Hyderabad: Muslims told not to sacrifice cows

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Muslim scholars and leaders appealed to the community not to sacrifice any cows during the Eid ul Adha festival falling later this month.

“Respect the law of the land and the sentiments of other communities,” they appealed during a meeting held by the city police with Muslim community elders in view of the Eid ul Adha festival.

Noted scholar Maulana Husamuddin Sani Jafar Pasha said the community should celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner and pay special emphasis on the cleanliness aspect. He urged the police officials to ensure that the cattle traders were not harassed by the ‘Gau Rakshaks’ on city outskirts and adjoining districts.

“In the city we are not having problems with the so called ‘Gau Rakshaks’. But in districts and roads leading to the city, the so called protectors are harassing traders for money and attacking them. We do not have any objection if the police take any action for violations of laws but private persons doing surveillance and enforcement is worrisome,” Maulana Husamuddin said.

Mufti Mughani pointed out that the police should take extra precautionary measures during the three day festivals as many people carry the meat along with them to distribute it among friends and the poor public.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the police are making arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Bakrid festival. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police department and at the same time assured to take up the concerns made by the community to the higher ups of the department.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations officials were also present at the meeting and assured full cooperation to the community to ensure sanitation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter