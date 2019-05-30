Hyderabad: Nalsar to hold training on cybersecurity

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad will conduct second edition of ‘Hague India Cyber Security Summer School’ from June 3 to 7. The cyber security summer school is a Government of Telangana initiative and is being organised jointly by Hyderabad Security Cluster and Europe’s largest Cyber Security Cluster called the Hague Security Delta.

The summer school will basically educate and train both current and future attorneys in the field of cyber security.

The five-day programme will enlighten the participants on the cutting edge cyber security developments and allow participants to gain deeper knowledge and understanding of cyber security concepts and aspects.

“From the growing threats of cyber attacks to a lack of practitioners qualified to handle cyber-related issues, it is found that cyber security for legal professionals is an area ripe for future growth,” NALSAR in a press release said.

The summer school will take place in both The Hague and India i.e, in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Partners such as NALSAR, JNTU, Engineering Staff College of India, Hyderabad Security Cluster, Verizon, Symantec, Checkpoint, E2Labs, TU Delft, The Hague Security Delta, the Municipality of The Hague, and The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies will facilitate exchange of knowledge between the two countries leading the way in cyber security, press release added.