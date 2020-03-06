Hyderabad: Narayana students win big in OCSC – Stage 3

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions have achieved a dominating result in Orientation cum Selection Camps (OCSC – Stage 3) 2020 by securing 37 selections in International Mathematics Olympiad Training Camp, Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad, Jr Science Olympiad, Physics Olympiad, Chemistry Olympiad, Jr Astronomy and Sr Astronomy.

The exams were conducted by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) and the selected students will now appear for Olympiad Training Camps to be conducted in May 2020, according to a press release.

Dr Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director of Narayana Group, said no other institution in the country has this unique distinction. She said the superior integrated curriculum and academic planning was the reason for Narayana students coming out in flying colours in all exams.

Executive Director of Narayana Group Puneeth Kothapa expressed confidence that the students of Narayana would continue their winning streak in future also.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.