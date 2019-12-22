Hyderabad National Book Fair from Monday

By | Published: 6:24 pm 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Bibliophiles anticipating for book exhibitions in the city can now look for their favourite collection and genres with NTR Stadium decking up to host 33rd Hyderabad National Book Fair.

One of the biggest annual book fairs in the State, Hyderabad National Book Fair will offer literary treat for book lovers through the 10-day book exhibitio

n starting from December 23 till January 1. The book fair will be inaugurated at by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday at 5 pm.

Speaking to media, here on Sunday, Juluru Gowri Shankar, president, Hyderabad Book Fair said that this exhibition involving writers and the Telugu literary personalities with the help of the State government will help to take the spirit of the Book Fair Society into the ardent book lovers.

“Though the book fair commenced three decades back with a few publishers and booksellers participating in the fair, it got an enormous response from the book lovers since last five years,” he said.

According to organisers, the 33rd Hyderabad National Book Fair will have as many as 330 stalls, wherein publishers from various States would take part in it. This time, there are around 80 new writers, who would exhibit their books here.

All these stalls would put up books for sale in various languages including English, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam while genres right from comic, crime, drama, thriller, fantasy, history and spirituality to novels, poetry, science, romance, travel, science, adventure, war and history would be on store here.

Secretary of Hyderabad Book Fair, K. Chandra Mohan said that book lovers will be enticed during their visit to book exhibition as they could pick their favourite one from the lot. Last year, around 10 lakh people thronged the book fair and the number would go up this time, he said.

In addition, there would be children activities such as storytelling, painting, dancing, art performances, crafts and puppetry workshop and essay writing to ensure participation of children throughout the book fair. These programmes will be held at exclusive stall for children ‘Bala Mela’.

Meanwhile, Book Fair Society is planning to organise 2,000 book fairs in 2020 in various cities, towns, villages and rural areas in the State.

