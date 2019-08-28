Hyderabad Nature Bazaar from August 30

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Dastkar Hyderabad Nature Bazaar 2019 offering a wide range of handicrafts is being organised at Kamma Sangham Hall, Ameerpet road from August 30 to September 8.

The bazaar will offer a wide range of lifestyle accessories, handloom garments, and yardages, dhokra, and meenakari jewelry, metal crafts, woodwork and carvings, pottery and ceramics, basketry and fiber crafts, leather products, traditional paintings, variety of hand-woven, embroidered, and block printed textiles among others from across the country.

According to the organisers, about 60 crafts from over 20 states will be exhibited at the bazaar and the visitors can buy the products directly from craftspeople and also interact with them.

A special puppet show is also being organized on all days of the bazaar. Vinod Bhatt, a puppeteer from Rajasthan will be displaying various tales and performances using his puppets, while also making them available to everyone for purchase.