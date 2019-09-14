Hyderabad: Navodaya invites application for admission

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, an autonomous organisation under Union Ministry of Human Resources, has initiated online application process for admission to Class-VI in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2020-21 through selection test.

The last date for submission of online applications for class VI selection test has been extended till September 30 due to administrative reasons. Candidates may apply free of cost by visiting the website www.navodaya.gov.in or www.nysadmissionclasssix.in. Phase-I registered candidates may submit their details through phase-11 till October 3. For detailed notification regarding applying for Class VI JNVST-2020, candidates may visit the above mentioned websites.