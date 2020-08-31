Hyderabad: Need to remain vigilant, courageous, says city Doctor

Dr Manjula, a consultant clinical psychologist at ApoKOS Rehabilitation Hospital, was instrumental in providing psychological support to Covid-19 patients, their family, close relatives, and friends

Hyderabad: Vigilance and courage are the key factors in the battle against Covid-19, says Dr Manjula Rao, a consultant clinical psychologist at ApoKOS Rehabilitation Hospital, who is now back home after recovering from Covid-19.

Dr Manjula was instrumental in providing psychological support to Covid-19 patients, their family, close relatives, and friends. And the doctor who contracted the infection around mid-July while attending to patients in the Covid ward says, “We all need to remain vigilant and courageous and that’s the only out with coronavirus.”

She tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 and had symptoms like fever, cold and cough in the beginning. “Later I developed difficulty in breathing and that is when I was rushed to the emergency. My lungs were infected. I was in the hospital for t least a week and later in home quarantine for 10 days. In about 18 days, I recovered fully,” she says.

Being on Covid-19 duty all through the lockdown, Dr Manjula says she was just waiting for her turn and was prepared for the worst since the exposure was high.

In the wake of people grappling with mental health issues amid the pandemic, the clinical pyschologist says mental well-being is extremely important for every person amid the pandemic.

“We are normal people but exposed to an abnormal situation like a pandemic. Therefore, panic is expected,” she points out. One should fight and not give scope for fright.

“We should overcome panic. It is just like any other flu and most of the time it is mild. By getting stressed we become anxious and in turn, it damages our immunity. Be confident and trust your body. Whenever we are sick, the first thing we experience is tiredness. That kind of symptoms have to be recognised and be grateful for because it is your body and immune system that is attacking the virus, so it has become weak now,” she advises.

“You don’t have to become sad. Each time you cough, be happy that your lungs are not allowing any foreign particles inside. It is just throwing it out. Appreciate your body with compassion. Remember you are not the only one in this. The whole world is involved. You are one among them and fighting the war,” she says.

