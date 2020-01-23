Hyderabad Nehru zoo ties up with Animal Planet

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: Why do dogs wag their tails? How do cats always land on their feet? And do elephants really never forget? To expose children to such interesting facts on the animal kingdom, the Animal Planet channel has tied up with Nehru Zoological Park to screen its popular series ‘How Do Animals Do That’ on the zoo premises.

As part of the initiative, on Thursday, the popular series of Animal Planet was screened free of cost for school students at the zoo’s auditorium.

“The tie-up with Hyderabad zoo is in line with our mission to keep the childhood joy and wonder of animals alive by bringing people up close in every way,” Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia, Discovery, in a press release said.

Welcoming the collaboration, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, N Kshitija hoped that children would enjoy and learn a lot from this entertaining series. “We will continue in our endeavour to offer world-class content to visitors to our zoo,” she added.

