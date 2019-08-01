Hyderabad: Nehru zoo to host new inmates soon

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad will soon have some new inmates, including a pair of hippopotamuses and a pair of grey wolves. Also arriving soon will be pairs of swamp deer and Nilgiri Langur, the zoo said on Thursday.

The animals were expected to arrive at the zoo sometime next week as part of its animal exchange programme with Vandalur Zoo in Chennai. Nehru Zoological Park sent a one-horned male rhinoceros, ‘Ramu’, to Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur zoo) as part of the programme, on Thursday. Ramu was born in Nehru Zoo in 2015. The zoo is also sending two pairs of mouse deer along with the rhino to Chennai, the authorities said.

A seven-member team of officials from Vandalur Zoo came to NZP two days ago. Ramu left for Chennai on Thursday and was accompanied by the team from Vandalur and NZP’s Deputy Director (Vet), a release said.

